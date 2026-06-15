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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Tom Holland sparks global buzz with thrilling ‘Spider-Man 4’ world tour announcement

‘The Odyssey’ star announces massive Spidey World Tour ahead of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ release

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Tom Holland sparks global buzz with thrilling ‘Spider-Man 4’ world tour announcement
Tom Holland sparks global buzz with thrilling ‘Spider-Man 4’ world tour announcement

Tom Holland has ignited a massive frenzy among Spider-Man fans.

The 30-year-old English actor sparked global buzz on Monday, June 15, by announcing an exciting world tour ahead of the release of his upcoming movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Taking to the movie’s official Instagram account, the actor shared a video in which he made the thrilling announcement, stating, “Hey. What’s up everyone. It’s Tom here and we are heading out on a massive global tour for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

“I cannot wait to see all the fans around the world as we celebrate Spider-Man together,” he continued, adding, “Drop where you think we’re headed first. I hear there’s something called the Spidey tracker that will keep tracking where we’re going. So, follow on there, see if you’re right and I’ll see you soon.”

Fans’ reactions:

Shortly after Tom Holland’s excited announcement, thrilled fans swarmed the comments with their joyful reactions.

“I can’t wait to see all of the places where the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be going,” wrote a first.

Another stated, “I’m so ready,” while a third added, “I CANT WAIT.”

“OMGG! THIS IS SO COOL,” a fourth excitedly exclaimed.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day release date:

Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Sadie Sink starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to release on July 31, 2026.

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