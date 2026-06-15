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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated an hour ago
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Roger Cook dies at 83: Broadcaster's cause of death, final days and untold details revealed

The deceased broadcaster's death was confirmed by his family in a heartbreaking statement

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated an hour ago
Roger Cook dies at 83: Broadcasters cause of death, final days and untold details revealed
Roger Cook dies at 83: Broadcaster's cause of death, final days and untold details revealed 

Roger Cook has passed away at the age of 83.

On Monday, June 15, a deceased broadcaster's family confirmed his death in a heartbreaking statement.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Roger Cook, who died peacefully on Saturday after a short illness," they lamented.

The statement continued, "Alongside a distinguished and award-winning career in journalism, Roger was first and foremost a beloved husband and father." 

For context, Roger Cook rose to prominence due to his depth in investigative journalism and his special report titled eponymous The Cook Report, which he launched in 1987, two years after joining ITV.

A New Zealand-based British journalist was injured many times in the course of making his programme and exposing wrongdoing.

P.C. Roger Cook via X
P.C. Roger Cook via X  

During his mission to expose the harsh realities of society, he reportedly suffered three broken ribs after confronting a Brighton antique dealer over his sale of fake antiques.

ITV also issued a sombre message in remembrance of the late icon, extending their heartfelt prayers and thoughts for the journalist, who spent five years of his life on the national television. 

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