Olivia Rodrigo lives unforgettable fangirl moment at Gwen Stefani concert: Watch

Olivia Rodrigo has an unforgettable night in Las Vegas.
Amid the massive success of her newly-released third studio album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, the Traitor singer decided to take a day off from being a hit singer and enjoy a concert like a regular fan.
At the final concert of rock band No Doubt’s 2026 Sphere residency on Saturday night, June 13, the Drivers License hitmaker made a surprise appearance and lived an unforgettable fan moment.
During a special moment in the show, Gwen Stefani continued her tradition of bringing a fan onstage for a hug between songs.
Spotting a sign in the crowd that read, “I’m just a girl who wants the last hug at the last Sphere show,” she chose that fan for the memorable interaction.
“Get up here right now and give me the last hug,” the Rich Girl singer announced as the crowd realized it was Olivia Rodrigo behind the sign.
Stefani, surprised to see Rodrigo, said, “Is that Olivia Rodrigo? Oh my gosh. Give it up for Olivia Rodrigo! She has a new record that just came out.”
Sharing the stage with the No Doubt lead vocalist, the 23-year-old American singer shouted on the mic, “No Doubt best band in the world! I love you so much!”
Olivia Rodrigo released her third studio album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, on June 12, 2026.