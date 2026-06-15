Why did Tyler Farr cancel his festival performance after farm incident? 

Tyler Farr has been hospitalized following a motor vehicle accident on his farm, forcing him to cancel a scheduled festival performance as he focuses on recovery.
His appearance at the Goshen Stampede in Connecticut on Saturday, June 13, was canceled after he sustained a concussion in a motor vehicle incident on his farm, according to organizers.
“Due to a motor vehicle incident on his farm, Tyler Farr was taken to a local hospital and diagnosed with a severe concussion,” the message read.
It added, “Tyler Farr will no longer be able to perform at the Goshen Stampede on June 13, 2026.”
“We appreciate everyone's understanding and will share additional event information as it becomes available. We wish Tyler a speedy recovery,” the festival continued.
No further details surrounding the incident involving the “Better in Boots” artist were made available.
The country artist reposted the Goshen Stampede statement on Instagram Stories without further explanation of the incident or his absence.
David Foster and the All Stars replaced Farr at the event, per the social media post.
Soon after the post was shared, the fans turned to the comment section to express their concerns.
One fan noted, ‘Positive thoughts & prayers for Tyler's recovery.”
Another commented, “Thats awful…. Praying for his recovery! Thats the most important part.”