Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian share tragic baby loss story

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have revealed they suffered a devastating miscarriage six months into their relationship.
The disclosure came in the documentary Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear, which had its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday night.
“When we lost the baby, we were devastated,” Kardashian said in the documentary, per Us Weekly.
She added, “We cried for days.”
Barker and Kardashian explained that Lemme founder was pregnant six months after their relationship began in 2021.
The couple learned they were expecting a girl and wanted to name her Tulip.
However, at their three-month prenatal visit, the couple learned that their baby no longer had a heartbeat.
Kardashian also opened up about their attempts to conceive, revealing they went through five IVF treatments in just eight months.
In May 2023, they declared they had ended their IVF journey and would try for a natural pregnancy, before she shared the news of her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles the next month.
As her partner performed onstage, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star held up a sign reading, “Travis I’m pregnant.”
Kardashian and Barker disclosed the gender of their baby boy at a rock ‘n’ roll-themed party.
During her pregnancy, Kardashian needed “urgent fetal surgery” to save their little one’s life.
Following the September procedure, Kardashian expressed gratitude on Instagram for Barker’s support, and the pair welcomed baby Rocky two months later in November 2023.