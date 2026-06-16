Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO seek divorce after nearly 10 years of marriage

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO have called it quits on their marriage.
In a shocking new shared by TMZ on Monday, June 15, the Save Me singer filed for divorce from his podcaster wife Bunnie XO, whose real name is Alisa DeFord.
As per the report, the 41-year-old country singer filed paperwork in Williamson County, Tennessee, last month on May 18, bringing his marriage of nearly 10 years to an end.
Speaking to the outlet, sources revealed that the divorce was a “mutual decision” by the couple and a private family matter.
The divorce filing marks an unexpected development for the pair, who had often spoken fondly of each other in public and celebrated one another at one of music’s biggest stages, the Grammy Awards.
Just a few months ago in February 2026, Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO packed on the PDA at the Grammy Awards as they celebrated the rapper’s Best Contemporary Country Album win.
"I want to thank my beautiful wife. I would have never changed my life without you. I would have ended up dead or in jail. I would have killed myself if it wasn't for you and Jesus. I thank you for that,” he said in his acceptance speech.
Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO first met at the Need a Favor singer’s concert at Las Vegas’ Country Saloon in 2015, and after being in a relationship for a year, they tied the knot in August 2016.