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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Brooklyn Beckham takes brutal jab at Victoria, David in FIFA ad after Harper drama

Brooklyn Beckham faces brutal backlash for taking shocking swipe at his parents Victoria and David Beckham

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Brooklyn Beckham takes brutal jab at Victoria, David in FIFA ad after Harper drama
Brooklyn Beckham takes brutal jab at Victoria, David in FIFA ad after Harper drama

Brooklyn Beckham has triggered massive backlash for taking brutal swipe at his parents.

On Monday, June 15, the eldest child of the Beckhams took to his official Instagram account to shared his new DoorDash ad in which he cryptically shaded his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, amid ongoing family feud.

In the ad, the aspiring chef referenced his “complicated” relationship with his family, stating, “You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home.”

Tossing the FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets onto his coffee table, he continued, “It’s a long story,” before a text flashed across the screen that read, “It’s complicated. More soon.”

The shocking swipe sparked massive backlash as fans slammed Brooklyn for his controversial move.

“Prince Harry 2.0,” commented one, while another stated, “Coz ur wife won’t let u watch it with ur family.”

A third criticized, “If it wasn’t for his dad - would anyone care where he was.”

“Who’s wondering?” slammed a fourth, while one more wrote, “Making money off a family feud is the lowest anyone can go surely?! I now declare he is just being a Harry. Like the Karens of this world.”

Brooklyn Beckham’s new ad comes just days after his sister, Harper Beckham, visited him at his LA mansion on Friday, July 12.

However, the visit did not go as planned as Harper was seen leaving the home shortly after, with reports suggesting she left upon finding neither Brooklyn nor his wife Nicola Peltz were present.

Shortly after the news made headlines, the Cloud23 Hot Sauce founder issued a sharp statement, calling the visit “choreographed.”

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