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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 26 minutes ago
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Kevin Hart's production company faces crisis amid 'greed' claims

The 'Jumanji' actor is facing new claims about 'greed' and absence at work as the business lands in trouble

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 26 minutes ago
Kevin Harts production company faces crisis amid greed claims
Kevin Hart's production company faces crisis amid 'greed' claims

Kevin Hart's media production company, Hartbeat, is facing intense crisis as former employees reveal the comedian's "greedy" side.

As reported by RadarOnline.com, Hartbeat was initially landed in trouble last Thanksgiving when the business, once valued at $650 million, reportedly fired around 20 people, 25 per cent of the company's entire workforce.

Reacting to the layoffs, Hart at the time said, "Making money in the business is important," and that he decided to "downsize and save the money".

Moreover, other workers linked to podcasting and scripted television were also reportedly dismissed in the following months.

Hart returned to an active CEO role in January 2025 after several top executives left their posts and vowed to plan a new strategy to bring back the company on its feet.

However, it has been revealed that the Ride Along actor failed to keep his word, as he remained absent for weeks at a time, missed meetings and delegated more duties to execs.

Sources said that the staff felt he was distancing himself from the production company.


In January, Hart sold the commercial rights to his name and a stake in his company to licensing giant Authentic Brands Group, which led to speculations about the end for Hartbeat.

Furthermore, in the next months, the company filed a lawsuit against ex-staffers Eric Eddings and Lesley Gwam, claiming misappropriation of trade secrets and breach of contract when they started their own business.

Miesha Shakes, Hart's former executive assistant, said the lawsuit is the star's attempt to keep his former workers from being successful.

"It's sad, and this is a situation when greed goes too far. We're just seeing Kevin spiral out of control, it seems like, due to money," a source added.

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