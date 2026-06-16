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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Tom Holland finally confirms marriage to Zendaya after months of chatter

The ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ star breaks silence on his rumored marriage to Zendaya

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Tom Holland finally confirms marriage to Zendaya after months of chatter
Tom Holland finally confirms marriage to Zendaya after months of chatter

Tom Holland has finally spoken out on his and Zendaya’s marriage buzz.

After months of speculation about their marriage, the Dune actor finally confirmed the news by sharing that he and his actress fiancée have tied the knot in an interview with Esquire UK, published on Monday, June 15, 2026.

Since January 2026, rumors about Holland and Zendaya’s marriage have been swirling after the Euphoria actress flashed a massive diamond ring at the Golden Globes Awards, followed by her stylist, Law Roach’s March statement to Access Hollywood in which she teased, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it."

The speculation was then followed by fake AI-generated images on social media, claimed to be from the couple’s wedding.

However, now, during his latest interview, the Spider-Man star finally confirmed that he and Zendaya have been married.

Speaking to the interviewer, The Odyssey actor revealed that his grandmother was briefly fooled by the viral AI wedding snaps and thought she had not been invited. However, when asked if any other family members were confused, he replied, “No, because they were all there.”

Although the 30-year-old English actor declined to share details about the wedding, saying, “That’s all you’ll get on that,” he did speak about his relationship with the 29-year-old American actress noting that she brought a sense of calm and stability to his life.

“Our business can present very stressful situations and it’s really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time,” he said.

Holland continued, “We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it’s like to live this life, and I think that is such a luxury, because I just don’t understand how I would be able to have anything like that with anyone else.”

The actor went on to share, “So, for me, I found my person. She’s my best friend, and I’m the happiest I have ever been when I’m with her, but I have also never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya first met while working together in 2016’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The lovebirds confirmed their relationship in 2021 when they were spotted sharing a kiss in a car, while in the winter of 2025, Zendaya debuted a diamond ring, with family sources sharing that the two became engaged over the holidays.

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