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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 18 minutes ago
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Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau pack on PDA during intimate outing after 2026 FIFA backlash

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry have been romantically connected since last year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 18 minutes ago
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau pack on PDA during intimate outing after 2026 FIFA backlash
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau pack on PDA during intimate outing after 2026 FIFA backlash 

Katy Perry and her boyfriend Justin Trudeau are enjoying quality time!

Days after defending her popstar girlfriend over her 2026 FIFA World Cup performance, the couple spent quality time together.

Over the weekend, Katy was out on a picnic with Justin at Santa Barbara park, looking relaxed and very much in love.

For their PDA-filled outing, the couple was dressed casually as the 143 hitmaker, wearing a white t-shirt and matching pants, elevating her casual attire with a matching hat.

The former Prime Minister of Canada wore an olive green shirt and grey trunks.

Throughout the PDA-filled date, Katy and Justin appeared unbothered by the backlash they received during the 2026 FIFA opening night.

Notably, the FIFA controversy emerged after the 54-year-old Canadian politician skipped Canada's 2026 FIFA World Cup opener in Toronto to attend the United States' opening match in Los Angeles.

At the time, Justin attended an opening ceremony to support his girlfriend, who performed one of her iconic renditions, leaving fans disappointed.

Later, he addressed the backlash on his official X account, saying, “Sometimes supportive boyfriend duties call. But you know who I'm rooting for to take the Cup.”

For those unfamiliar, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have been going strong since last year. 

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