What’s new at the 2027 Grammys? Recording Academy announces major updates

The Recording Academy has unveiled a series of major changes for the 2027 Grammy Awards, including five new categories and updated voting and eligibility rules.
Taking to Instagram account, the Grammy Awards made an announcement that they will expand with five new categories for 2027 Awards as it includes, Best Asian Pop Music Performance, Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance, Best Traditional pop Vocal Performance, Best Traditional Folk Album and Best Latin song.
In an announcement, the prestigious awards show said, “The Recording Academy is announcing updates to the 2027 Grammy Awards. Five new categories are being added across Asian pop, R&B, folk, pop, and Latin music, and voting and eligibility rules have been updated to better reflect today’s music landscape and the artists shaping it.”
The eligibility rules for Best New Artist have been updated as now an artist can be submitted a maximum of four times (previously it was three), and the “threshold of new recordings required on an eligible album is lowered from 75% to 66% to reduce the exclusion of entries that are widely recognized throughout the music industry as new albums.”
For Best Album and Best Historical Album, the organization also noted that internet-only releases are now eligible “if the additional materials and album notes are part of the commercial download, ensuring albums released solely in digital form remain eligible for consideration.”
Following the update, the songwriters and composers of “new material on the winning albums in most genre album Categories will now receive Grammy statuettes and Achievement Certificates in parity with the recognition currently afforded to Producers and Engineers in those categories.”