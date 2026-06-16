Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 33 minutes ago
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Jannik Sinner’s ‘very strange’ Wimbledon preparation raises eyebrows

Jannik Sinner takes unusual preparation approach for Wimbledon after French Open heartbreak

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 33 minutes ago
Jannik Sinner’s ‘very strange’ Wimbledon preparation raises eyebrows
Jannik Sinner’s ‘very strange’ Wimbledon preparation raises eyebrows

Jannik Sinner’s preparation for Wimbledon this year has been far from conventional as he looks to defend the grass court Grand Slam title after French Open heartbreak.

According to Tennis365, the Italian has decided not to play a competitive warm-up on the grass, after snubbing the Halle Open for the first time since the 2022 season.

Sinner will, however, play an exhibition event on the grass one week prior to Wimbledon at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at the Hurlingham Club.

The World No. 1 will play alongside Flavio Cobolli, Cameron Norrie, Casper Ruud, Luciano Darderi, and Karen Khachanov at the London event.

However, is preparation for his first grass court event is somewhat unconventional, as he has been spotted practicing in Monte Carlo in the last few days.

In a video posted to social media, the World No. 1 can be seen hitting balls on a hardcourt in Monte Carlo, just 13 days before his first match at Wimbledon.

The transition from clay courts to grass is hard enough, which is part of the reason why this year’s Halle Open has such a stacked entry list, but to move to hardcourts in between seems illogical.

While it is very pleasing to see the World No. 1 back in action, particularly after his health issues at Roland Garros, he has surely given himself a disadvantage already at Wimbledon.

After his performance at Roland Garros, Sinner already enters Wimbledon with several question marks floating above his head, with many suggesting he might not even be the favourite to win the Grand Slam.

His Wimbledon win last year helped him improve his record, but he still only holds a 75% win rate on the surface. He has won 29 matches on the surface, losing 10.

Take-Two CEO reaffirms GTA 6 release date: Details inside
Take-Two CEO reaffirms GTA 6 release date: Details inside
Lewis Hamilton admits self-doubt at Ferrari before Barcelona win
Lewis Hamilton admits self-doubt at Ferrari before Barcelona win
Kyle Calder’s cause of death revealed after former Blackhawks star dies at 47
Kyle Calder’s cause of death revealed after former Blackhawks star dies at 47
Dana White says ‘never again’ to White House fight despite ‘smashing success’
Dana White says ‘never again’ to White House fight despite ‘smashing success’
Roblox introduces new biometric security update amid safety concerns
Roblox introduces new biometric security update amid safety concerns
Nick Kurtz, J.T. Ginn power Oakland Athletics to 11-2 rout of Pirates
Nick Kurtz, J.T. Ginn power Oakland Athletics to 11-2 rout of Pirates
Cape Verde stuns Spain: 40-year-old keeper forces 0-0 draw
Cape Verde stuns Spain: 40-year-old keeper forces 0-0 draw
Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon absence prompts ‘strong’ Grand Slam rule proposal
Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon absence prompts ‘strong’ Grand Slam rule proposal
Dana White slams Hokit for Michelle Obama insult at White House fight: ‘Nasty’
Dana White slams Hokit for Michelle Obama insult at White House fight: ‘Nasty’
J Batt named Kentucky athletics director, CEO of Champions Blue LLC
J Batt named Kentucky athletics director, CEO of Champions Blue LLC
David Beckham hails Lewis Hamilton ‘a winner’ after Ferrari debut victory
David Beckham hails Lewis Hamilton ‘a winner’ after Ferrari debut victory
Eric Trump denies asking about ‘rigged’ UFC fights after Daniel Cormier social media post
Eric Trump denies asking about ‘rigged’ UFC fights after Daniel Cormier social media post

Popular News

Snap stock plummets after launch of AR glasses: Details and pricing

Snap stock plummets after launch of AR glasses: Details and pricing

21 minutes ago
Take-Two CEO reaffirms GTA 6 release date: Details inside

Take-Two CEO reaffirms GTA 6 release date: Details inside
2 hours ago
Jannik Sinner’s ‘very strange’ Wimbledon preparation raises eyebrows

Jannik Sinner’s ‘very strange’ Wimbledon preparation raises eyebrows
33 minutes ago