Nintendo security: Understanding account protection in 2026

As of June 2026, Nintendo is addressing reports of an alleged corporate data incident.
A threat actor known as “ShadowByte” claims to have stolen approximately 859 MB of internal corporate data and is demanding a $2 million ransom.
It is important to note that this incident remains unconfirmed by Nintendo and according to initial reports involves internal HR and corporate planning documents rather than a breach of customer gaming accounts.
While cybersecurity threats remain a significant concern across the gaming industry, recent discussions regarding Nintendo in academic and legal research have focused primarily on topics like game preservation, digital licensing and general industry cybersecurity challenges.
The most widely cited security event involving consumer accounts remains the 2020 incident in which unauthorized parties accessed thousands of Nintendo Network IDs.
In response to that historical situation, the company issued a formal statement apologizing to users for the inconvenience and confirmed they had disabled the ability to log in to Nintendo accounts through the legacy Nintendo Network ID service.
At the time, Nintendo state, “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and concern caused to our customers” and they urged users to “enable two-step verification for their Nintendo Account to further secure their information.”
Since that time, the company has continued to emphasize security protocols to protect user data from unauthorized access.
As part of ongoing system improvements, the June 2026 firmware update (Version 22.5.0) for the Nintendo Switch also introduced the ability to require a user-verification PIN when accessing the eShop and using saved payment methods.
If you believe your account is currently compromised, it is recommended to visit the official Nintendo support portal to reset your password and enable multi-factor authentication which remains their standard advice for maintaining account integrity.