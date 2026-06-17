Blake Lively makes surprise request in Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively has asked a judge for additional time in her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, citing previously scheduled summer commitments just days after a major development in the high-profile case.
In a letter filed Tuesday in New York City federal court and reviewed by the Daily Mail, the Gossip Girl star stated that complying with the June 22 deadline for submitting all court materials would be difficult.
Lively said she and her lawyers have a “number of conflicting personal and professional obligations, including international travel” amid the ongoing court case with the It Ends With Us co-star.
Attorneys for Lively requested for “an additional seven days, to June 29, 2026, to submit her initial brief” assuming it was “primarily intended to focus on legal principles.”
Lively's legal team asked the court to grant an additional 30 days, which would extend the deadline to July 15, 2026, should further submissions on legal issues and her request for attorneys' fees and expenses be required.
Her lawyers said that more time was required for them to gather “supporting invoices and other supporting evidence as to the reasonableness of fees and costs.”
Lively's legal team said they consulted with Wayfarer before filing the request, but the company opposed any deadline extensions or clarifications.
The Green Lantern star was denied damages by the judge, though she can continue seeking attorneys' fees connected to Baldoni's defamation case.
To note, Baldoni's legal battle with Lively began in December 2024, when she sued him for alleged sexual harassment, retaliation, and emotional distress.