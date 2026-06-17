Mystikal sentenced to 20 years in jail for rape: 'I deserve the max sentence'

Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, is set to serve 20 years behind bars for raping a woman at his Louisiana residence in 2022.
The Grammy-nominated rapper pleaded guilty to third-degree rape in March. His plea deal reduced the charge from first degree rape, which carries an automatic life sentence.
Days before his Tuesday, June 16 sentence hearing, Mystikal asked a judge to withdraw his guilty plea, saying he "did not have sufficient opportunity to fully consider the consequences".
As reported by WBRZ, the victim spoke in court and asked the judge to give Mystikal the maximum sentence.
She said that the rapper allegedly punched her, choked her, pulled out her braids and forcibly raped her at his residence in Prairieville.
"If I did that to you, I deserve the max sentence," said the rapper in response to the claims.
Mystikal has been held without bond at the Ascension Parish Jail since his arrest in 2022.
He rose to prominence in the 1990s and is known for his 2000 hit Shake Ya A--, which was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Rap Solo Performance category.
In 2003, he pleaded guilty to sexual battery and was sentenced to six years in prison.
The same year, he was nominated in two Grammy categories, Best Rap Album for Tarantula and Best Male Rap Solo Performance for his track Bouncin' Back.