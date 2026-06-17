Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Mystikal sentenced to 20 years in jail for rape: 'I deserve the max sentence'

Rapper Mystikal has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in a 2022 Louisiana rape case

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Mystikal sentenced to 20 years in jail for rape: I deserve the max sentence
Mystikal sentenced to 20 years in jail for rape: 'I deserve the max sentence'

Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, is set to serve 20 years behind bars for raping a woman at his Louisiana residence in 2022.

The Grammy-nominated rapper pleaded guilty to third-degree rape in March. His plea deal reduced the charge from first degree rape, which carries an automatic life sentence.

Days before his Tuesday, June 16 sentence hearing, Mystikal asked a judge to withdraw his guilty plea, saying he "did not have sufficient opportunity to fully consider the consequences".

As reported by WBRZ, the victim spoke in court and asked the judge to give Mystikal the maximum sentence.

She said that the rapper allegedly punched her, choked her, pulled out her braids and forcibly raped her at his residence in Prairieville.


"If I did that to you, I deserve the max sentence," said the rapper in response to the claims.

Mystikal has been held without bond at the Ascension Parish Jail since his arrest in 2022.

He rose to prominence in the 1990s and is known for his 2000 hit Shake Ya A--, which was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Rap Solo Performance category.

In 2003, he pleaded guilty to sexual battery and was sentenced to six years in prison. 

The same year, he was nominated in two Grammy categories, Best Rap Album for Tarantula and Best Male Rap Solo Performance for his track Bouncin' Back.

Shakira, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo spark romance buzz with LA outing
Shakira, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo spark romance buzz with LA outing
Blake Lively makes surprise request in Justin Baldoni case
Blake Lively makes surprise request in Justin Baldoni case
Jelly Roll's daughter reacts strongly to dad, Bunnie Xo divorce reports: 'I'm disgusted'
Jelly Roll's daughter reacts strongly to dad, Bunnie Xo divorce reports: 'I'm disgusted'
Jeremy Clarkson reveals heartbreaking cancer diagnosis during reality TV
Jeremy Clarkson reveals heartbreaking cancer diagnosis during reality TV
Tom Holland names Owen Cooper as ideal future 'Spider-Man'
Tom Holland names Owen Cooper as ideal future 'Spider-Man'
Corey Feldman taken to hospital after mid-flight health emergency
Corey Feldman taken to hospital after mid-flight health emergency
'Shrek 5’ Trailer: Zendaya noticeably absent as DreamWorks unveils new kingdom
'Shrek 5’ Trailer: Zendaya noticeably absent as DreamWorks unveils new kingdom
What’s new at the 2027 Grammys? Recording Academy announces major updates
What’s new at the 2027 Grammys? Recording Academy announces major updates
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce MSG wedding: Secret stage & planner details revealed
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce MSG wedding: Secret stage & planner details revealed
Hugh Jackman fuels hype for 'The Death of Robin Hood' with new message
Hugh Jackman fuels hype for 'The Death of Robin Hood' with new message
Taylor Swift makes unexpected appearance for Travis Kelce amid wedding confirmation buzz
Taylor Swift makes unexpected appearance for Travis Kelce amid wedding confirmation buzz
Jennifer Lopez gets brutally honest about Ben Affleck divorce wake-up call
Jennifer Lopez gets brutally honest about Ben Affleck divorce wake-up call

Popular News

UK inflation holds steady at 2.8%: Pound falls as uncertainty persists

UK inflation holds steady at 2.8%: Pound falls as uncertainty persists
11 minutes ago
Shakira, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo spark romance buzz with LA outing

Shakira, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo spark romance buzz with LA outing
an hour ago
Mystikal sentenced to 20 years in jail for rape: 'I deserve the max sentence'

Mystikal sentenced to 20 years in jail for rape: 'I deserve the max sentence'
2 hours ago