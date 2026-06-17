Ariana Grande drops special wish for the 'love of her life' after Ethan Slater breakup

Ariana Grande showers praises on her beloved companion in a heartfelt tribute amid Ethan Slater breakup.
The Eternal Sunshine - who shocked her fans with the news of her split with Ethan earlier this month, after three years of dating turned to her Instagram account to celebrate a special occasion.
Sharing an adorable photo of her pet dog, Toulouse, on her Instagram stories to mark his 13th birthday, the 7 Rings hitmaker wrote a heartfelt wish.
"happy, happiest thirteenth birthday to my absolutely perfect son and the loml the greatest living creation on this big, green earth. toulouse..." she penned.
"Love you every second of every day forever. WOW" added the Wicked actress.
Next in line was a series of cute photos of her furry friend, one of them featured Ariana warmly resting her head on Toulouse's back.
This post came just days after her emotional breakdown mid performance during her LA show.
Witnessing the cheers and applauds from the crowd, the 32-year-old singer got really emotional and thanked the audience while wiping of the tears.