Meghan Markle reacts to bankruptcy claims as US popularity takes hit

Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, As Ever, has been embroiled in "bankruptcy" claims, which have been dismissed by a source close to the Duchess.
The Duchess of Sussex launched her brand in 2025, around the same time as her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, linked to As Ever.
While specific sales numbers for the brand have not been unveiled, it was reported that the website saw a 36 per cent growth since October.
However, recent reports claimed that data from the first three months of 2026 showed significantly less traffic on the website, with insiders claiming that As Ever might not make it "by the end of the year".
Following the reports, a spokesperson for Meghan said that the bankruptcy speculations are "entirely false".
Talking to the Daily Express, the rep added, "Recent claims suggesting that As Ever is facing financial difficulties or bankruptcy are entirely false and based on speculations rather than fact."
"As Ever continues to grow as an independent business, supported by a strong customer community and an exciting pipeline of future products. As with any growing brand, we make decisions based on long-term planning and customer demand, not tabloid conjecture," they said.
Moreover, US outlet Newsweek gathered web traffic data and compared it with a new YouGov survey to highlight the Duchess's standing in the US.
The outlet's royal editor, Jack Royston, noted, "There appears to have been a decline in her US popularity at broadly the same time as a significant drop in US visitors to her website."
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail's columnist, Alison Boshoff, warned that the expiry dates of the As Ever jams, teas and tins of flower sprinkles add more to Meghan's worries.
Speaking of the brand as a whole, she also said she believes Meghan's brand could go bankrupt from the jam issue alone.