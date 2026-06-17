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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Angelina Jolie makes striking appearance days after Brad Pitt faces fresh heartbreak

The 'Maleficent' starlet turned heads with her glamorous appearance as she arrived at a New York City

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Angelina Jolie makes striking appearance days after Brad Pitt faces fresh heartbreak
Angelina Jolie makes striking appearance days after Brad Pitt faces fresh heartbreak

Angelina Jolie turned heads with a glamorous appearance at a New York City film screening, days after reports emerged that Brad Pitt faced fresh heartbreak.

On Tuesday, the Maleficent starlet turned heads with her glamorous appearance as she arrived at a New York City screening of her latest film, Couture.

She served looks in a strapless black gown with a plunging neckline and elegant draping.

Her newly blonde hair was worn in bouncy waves, while aviator sunglasses completed the chic ensemble.

Jolie accessorized her look with dangly gold earrings and a sleek gold wrist watch.

She pulled up to the screening in a chauffeured SUV, surrounded by a team of bodyguards.

Angelina Jolie makes striking appearance days after Brad Pitt faces fresh heartbreak

In Couture, Jolie portrays an American filmmaker whose trip to Paris Fashion Week takes a life-changing turn when she learns she has breast cancer.

The film is deeply personal to Jolie, who underwent a preventative double mastectomy back in 2013.

Couture is set to hit theaters on June 26, less than a year after it made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025.

Jolie's outing comes after reports that her and Brad Pitt’s youngest son, Knox, dropped Pitt’s surname from his high school diploma, instead using Knox Jolie.

The 17-year-old was supported by Jolie and several siblings at his graduation ceremony.

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