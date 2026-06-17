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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated an hour ago
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Floyd Mayweather facing felony charges over alleged $200k bad cheque

Floyd Mayweather faces two felony charges in Las Vegas over an allegedly dishonored $200,000 cheque used to purchase a luxury watch

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated an hour ago
Floyd Mayweather facing felony charges over alleged $200k bad cheque
Floyd Mayweather facing felony charges over alleged $200k bad cheque

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is facing two felony charges in Las Vegas after allegedly using a “bad” cheque to purchase a luxury watch.

Prosecutors claim the 49-year-old bought an Audemars Piguet timepiece for $200,000 from the local boutique Gold and Beyond on December 31, 2024, using a Wells Fargo account that lacked sufficient funds.

The store which waited over a year to receive payment eventually turned to the courts. 


Marc Cook, an attorney representing the boutique explained the long delay by noting:

“The reason for the delay is that my guy trusted Mayweather and was trying to give him every opportunity to make good on that,” adding, “And it got to the point where he wasn’t getting responses and wasn’t getting money for a watch that Mayweather had for well over a year.”

Mayweather did not attend his court appearance this Monday though his legal team was present.

His attorney, Adrian Lobo, maintained that her client had “absolutely no intent to defraud” the store, stating, “This matter does not belong in the criminal courts. And Mr. Mayweather looks forward to being vindicated through the court proceedings.”

This case is currently scheduled for further hearings in September.

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