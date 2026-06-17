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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Zendaya, Tom Holland drop surprise video update after confirming marriage

Tom Holland and Zendaya have confirmed their marriage during their surprise joint appearance at the 'SpiderMan: Brand-New Day'

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Zendaya, Tom Holland drop surprise video update after confirming marriage
Zendaya, Tom Holland drop surprise video update after confirming marriage  

Zendaya and Tom Holland have made a key announcement after confirming their marriage.

Months after the wedding buzz, the couple, who have made their private life extremely secret, have released an exciting video message regarding their upcoming film, Spider-Man: Brand-New Day.

Tom, 30, and Zendaya, 29, uploaded a video on the Euphoria starlet's official Instagram account to reveal that the tickets for the fourth instalment of the adventure-science fiction movie.

"Wake up. It’s a Brand-New Day. Tickets are on sale NOW for #SpiderManBrandNewDay – in theatres July 31," the official page of the movie captioned the video, featuring Tom and his life partner.

The video opened with an alarm, then focused on the actor, who said, "It’s time to wake up, it’s 6 A.M., and it’s a brand-new day," followed by the actress, who was handling the camera, then shouted, "Tickets sold out."

The video was also re-posted by Zendaya on her Instagram stories, sending fans into awe as this video marked their first after Tom Holland confirmed his marriage.

Speaking to Esquire magazine the critically acclaimed actor was asked about a series of AI-generated wedding photos which were circulated earlier this year.

Tom said, "No, because they were all there," as he cleared the air on wedding speculations, saying, "That’s all you’ll get on that." 

For context, the pair, who have been together since 2016, secretly got engaged in December 2024.  

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