Olivia Wilde reflects on intense scrutiny during ex-Harry Styles relationship: 'Crazy' 

Olivia Wilde has finally acknowledged her painful split with her ex, Harry Styles.
The popular American actress and filmmaker recently revealed her past romance in detail and how the media reacted to dating the Together, Together headliner, who was 10 years younger than her.
Speaking with Alex Cooper at the Call Her Daddy podcast, Wilde, 42, opened up about the harsh media scrutiny while secretly romancing her Styles, saying, "It really did upset people. It was crazy."
"I don’t know how much I understand it yet. I know that it has existed for a long time in our society, like, I understand it had very little to do with me," the In Time actress added.
For those unfamiliar, Olivia Wilde began dating Harry Styles in 2021 after crossing paths with the former One Direction singer on the set of Don’t Worry Darling.
However, at the time, the actress faced harsh media scrutiny due to the massive age difference between him and the Night Changes crooner.
During her new interview, Wilde remained mum over Styles' new relationship with her rumoured fiancée, Zoë Kravitz.
The House actress also admitted that she has been attending the singer's live concerts, except for his current one, Together Together.