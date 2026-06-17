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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Most-watched NBA Finals: Knicks vs Spurs sets 28-year viewership record

New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs’ 2026 NBA Final smashes viewership record since 1998

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Most-watched NBA Finals: Knicks-Spurs sets 28-year viewership record
Most-watched NBA Finals: Knicks-Spurs sets 28-year viewership record

The New York Knicks’ title-clinching win over the San Antonio Spurs became one of the biggest television moments the NBA has seen in a generation.

According to AA, Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals averaged 24.5 million viewers across ABC and ESPN, with the audience peaking at 33 million during the closing moments.

The league revealed on Tuesday, June 16, that NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs was the most-watched NBA championship series in 28 years.

Game 5, which saw the Knicks capture their first NBA title in 53 years, averaged 24.5 million viewers and peaked at 33 million at 11.15 pm. The NBA said it was the most-watched Finals Game 5 since 1998. 

The five-game series averaged 20.6 million viewers across ABC and ESPN.

The league also said the 2026 playoffs were the most-watched postseason in 28 years across ABC, ESPN, Amazon Prime Video, NBC and Peacock.

The Finals delivered a record audience share of 38.3%, the highest in championship series history.

Most-watched NBA Finals: Knicks vs Spurs sets 28-year viewership record

As per NBA stats, the Finals generated 15 billion social media views, nearly triple the previous record set in 2025. Game 5 alone produced more than 4 billion views, surpassing the previous single-game record established during Game 4.

The NBA said the 2026 postseason featured a record eight games that each generated more than one billion social media views.

Merchandise sales also reached record levels. The league said the Knicks set an all-time Fanatics merchandise sales record for any championship-winning team across all sports within 24 hours of clinching the title.

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