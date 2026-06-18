‘Spider-Man 4' new trailer fuels excitement for epic showdown: ‘Peak cinema’

An epic showdown is set to hit the big screens next month as Spider-Man will make a grand return.
On Wednesday, June 17, Sony Pictures Entertainment sparked a fresh buzz of excitement by releasing a brand-new trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day a month ahead of its release.
The newly-released trailer offers thrilling peeks into the upcoming movie, showing an epic showdown between Spider-Man and Hulk, which fueled excitement among fans.
In the preview, Holland-led Spidey freaks out when he discovers that he is actually producing webs from his wrists and struggles to control his power.
The exciting trailer amped up excitement among fans for the upcoming release and also sparked box-office buzz, as fans predicted it to be “highest grossing box office movie of all time.”
“THIS IS GONNA BE THE BESST SPIDER-MAN MOVIE LIKE LOOK AT THIS ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!” wrote a first.
Another stated, “Amazing highest grossing box office movie of all time is here.”
“Peak cinema,” excitedly added a third.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day release date:
Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit cinemas on July 31, 2026.
The movie also includes Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Raffalo in the ensemble cast.