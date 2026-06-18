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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated an hour ago
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'The Boroughs': Netflix scraps Duffer Brothers' project amid Paramount shift

Netflix has cancelled 'The Boroughs', a series by the Duffer Brothers, after just Season 1

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated an hour ago
The Boroughs: Netflix scraps Duffer Brothers project amid Paramount shift
'The Boroughs': Netflix scraps Duffer Brothers' project amid Paramount shift 

Netflix has cancelled The Boroughs after just one season.

The series was the second project from the Duffer Brothers after the conclusion of Stranger Things and came ahead of their move to Paramount.

Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard and Bill Pullman led the cast of The Boroughs, which follows a retirement community that begins to experience mysterious activity.

Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews created the series, and the Duffers twins, Ross and Matt, served as executive producers.

The sci-fi series consisted of eight episodes, all of which landed on Netflix on May 21.


Netflix has not revealed the reason behind the cancellation, as writers had reportedly been hired for a second season.

Stranger Things wrapped its five-season run on December 31, 2025; however, the Duffers continued to work with Netflix on other projects. 

They served as executive producers on Haley Z. Boston's limited series Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, which debuted in March, and the Stranger Things animated series, Stranger Things: Tales from '85, which was released in April and was renewed for a second season.

However, these projects are being released amid the Duffer Brothers four-year deal to produce new projects for Paramount, signed in August 2025.

Their first Paramount movie will be released in November 2028.

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