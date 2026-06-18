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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 37 minutes ago
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Colton Underwood makes shocking admission about life before ‘Virgin Bachelor’ fame

Colton Underwood has made a candid revelation about his life before fame

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 37 minutes ago
Colton Underwood makes shocking admission about life before ‘Virgin Bachelor’ fame
Colton Underwood makes shocking admission about life before ‘Virgin Bachelor’ fame

Colton Underwood has revealed that he had relationships with married men before rising to fame as the Virgin Bachelor.

“To protect myself, I would only hook up with married men. [Married] ‘straight’ men,” the former NFL player explained during his Tuesday appearance on the We Need To Talk podcast.

Underwood noted, “So that was sort of my rule that I would never break. When I was in the closet, that would be the only time I would ever hook up with men was if they were married … because they had more to lose than I did.”

He went on to share that he did so because he was afraid of being outed as gay, saying, “I was very careful, even when I was physically experimenting with guys and trying to, like, figure myself out.”

“So if they tried to, you know, ruin my career and my life for football, they had a whole family that they’d be risking as well,” Underwood continued.

He mentioned, “So it’s a messed up thing to think through, but like it was a form of self [preservation]… it was just like a way to protect myself.”

Colton Underwood makes shocking admission about life before ‘Virgin Bachelor’ fame

To note, Colton Underwood joined Bachelor Nation for Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette before becoming the Bachelor in 2019.

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