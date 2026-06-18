Iran FM stresses Gulf dialogue as US-Iran MoU aims to ease regional tensions

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stressed the significance of dialogue with Gulf Arab states to acknowledge the existing misunderstanding.
During the conversation with Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Jarrah Jaber al-Ahmad al-Sabah, Araghchi also expressed hopes that agreement will help restore peace and stability in the region, and stressed the need to engage in dialogue with Gulf countries to “resolve existing ambiguities”.
The remarks comes after US-Iran signed a highly-anticipated Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), restoring global shipping and resolving an abiding dispute over Tehran’s nuclear programme.
The signed MoU included nearly 14 points, with the US-Iran and their allies "declare the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon," but despite the deal, Israel launched several strikes on Southern Lebanon, killing nearly two people, and leaving several injured.
Separately, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding as mediator after US President Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian both endorsed the deal.