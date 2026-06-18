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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Tony Modra fighting for life after serious truck crash in South Australia

AFL icon Tony Modra hospitalized in serious condition after horrifying truck accident

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Tony Modra fighting for life after serious truck crash in South Australia
Tony Modra fighting for life after serious truck crash in South Australia 

AFL great Tony Modra has been seriously injured in a truck accident on his South Australian property.

According to ESPN, renowned as one of the AFL's most brilliant players in a career spanning 1992 to 2001 at Adelaide and Fremantle, is in hospital in a serious condition with undisclosed injuries on Thursday night, June 18.

Modra was driving a truck on his property at Back Valley, about 90km south of Adelaide, when the vehicle struck a tree about 5:15pm ACST on Thursday.

South Australian Police said in a statement, "Police and emergency services responded to reports that a truck had crashed into a tree at Range Road, Back Valley." 

"The driver and sole occupant of the truck, a 57-year-old man from Waitpinga, was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries," it added. 

Tony Modra fighting for life after serious truck crash in South Australia

Modra has lived on a beef and cattle farm at Waitpinga since 2003.

He shot to AFL fame with Adelaide, becoming renowned as one of the game's greatest drawcards for his spectacular high marking and prolific goal-kicking when playing for the Crows between 1992 and 1998.

A star forward, he booted a 129 goals in the 1993 season, but was sidelined by a knee injury when the Crows won their first premiership in 1997.

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