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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 55 minutes ago
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Elon Musk makes major Grok 4.5 announcement on 55th birthday

Elon Musk turns 55 with around trillion-dollar fortune amid wealth inequality debate

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 55 minutes ago
Elon Musk makes major Grok 4.5 announcement on 55th birthday
Elon Musk makes major Grok 4.5 announcement on 55th birthday 

Elon Musk marked 55th birthday with major announcement about his AI (artificial intelligence) chatbot, Grok.

Musk announced Sunday that Grok 4.5 has entered private beta testing at SpaceX and Tesla. The model is built on a 1.5 trillion parameter V9 foundation model with Cursor data incorporated during supplemental training.

Initial evaluations indicate the model’s performance approaches or potentially surpasses Opus, according to Musk.

He stated that reinforcement learning continues to improve the model substantially, while the Grok Build harness advances daily.

SpaceX plans to release completely new models trained from scratch each month throughout this year.

Musk's wealth-making has accelerated at a never-before-seen rate. On 12 June last year, his net worth was 370 billion dollars, and then fast forward a year, he became the world's first trillionaire on 12 June 2026, as the tech mogul's rocket company began trading on the stock market, opening at $150.

He claimed the title of the world's richest person in January 2021, clinching the title from the Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, after Tesla’s shares surged to take his net worth past $185 billion.

Since then, there have been no brakes in his accelerating wealth. Wednesday's drop of his net worth from $1.08 trillion the day before to $957 billion was the largest drop in decades.

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