Micron surpasses Meta, Tesla as AI infrastructure demand soars

Micron Technology edged past the market valuation of Meta Platforms and briefly Tesla's for the first time on Thursday, after the memory chipmaker's solid forecast helped extend its AI-driven ascent.
The company's shares were last up 18.4% at $1,236, giving it a market capitalization of $1.398 trillion, compared with Meta's $1.392 trillion. Tesla had a market value stood of $1.4 trillion.
Micron's fourth-quarter revenue and profit forecasts on Wednesday helped shares reverse a recent slump, with the company disclosing its customers had committed $22 billion to lock in supplies of memory chips.
The chip company topped $1 trillion in market value on May 26, following the entry of South Korea's Samsung Electronics into the club, as memory chipmakers benefit from investor appetite for beneficiaries of Big Tech's mega AI spending plans.
Memory chipmakers have for decades been trapped in boom-bust cycles, with capacity buildouts hitting the market just as demand craters. Micron, Samsung and SK Hynix are now trying to convince investors this time is different, arguing long-term deals will keep cash flowing even if the datacenter boom bursts.
Micron said on Wednesday customers such as Nvidia had committed $22 billion to lock in supplies of memory chips, playing up huge growth in five-year "take-or-pay" deals that require clients to either buy its chips or hand over cash.