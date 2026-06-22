Who is Kunal Shah? WhatsApp's new CEO after Will Cathcart resigns

WhatsApp head Will Cathcart has stepped down from his position after nearly seven years.
Cathcart took to social media on Monday, June 22, to announce personal news and a major leadership shake-up at Meta-owned WhatsApp.
The Colgate University graduate wrote on X, “Some personal news. After nearly 7 years leading WhatsApp, I'm excited to share who will take over the responsibility of delivering simple, reliable, and private messaging for the world. WhatsApp is in the strongest position it's ever been—and that felt like the right moment to step back.”
“I'm so proud of what we have built. We scaled end-to-end encrypted messaging to more than three billion people. We brought it to group chats, companion devices, new surfaces — and defended people's right to a private conversation across the globe,” he added.
Who is the new head of WhatsApp after Will Cathcart left?
Cathcart, who has been the head of the messaging app owned by Mark Zuckerberg, also revealed the name of the new leader.
He said, “Kunal Shah will be WhatsApp's next leader. He built CRED into one of India's most important technology companies and has a deep care for the people that rely on our apps. I’m very excited to see what Kunal and our amazing team continue to build.”
He also thanked Shah for “the privilege of serving people who rely on WhatsApp.”
Who is Kunal Shah?
Kunal Shah is an Indian entrepreneur and angel investor. He has co-founded an online recharge platform named FreeCharge, which was acquired by Snapdeal in 2015.
He then founded a members-only credit-card bill payment rewards program, CRED, in 2018. Under his leadership, the company grew into a major player in the Indian tech ecosystem.
Shah is now stepping away from his operating role at CRED to become the global head of WhatsApp.
Meta’s Chief Product Officer Chris Cox called Shah “one of India’s most respected entrepreneurs, a serious thinker, and a deeply good person.”
Kunal Shah breaks silence after becoming WhatsApp head:
Shah announced his major milestone on social media in a detailed social media post.
In a post on Instagram on Monday, June 22, the 47-year-old first shared some career highlights from 2015 till date before revealing his new role at Meta and as interim CEO of CERD.
He wrote, “CRED is ready for its next phase. I am stepping back, and Miten steps in as interim CEO, partnered with an incredibly talented team. He has been heading strategy and finance and suffering me since 2020. I'm stepping away from the operating role and will continue as a shareholder. My commitment doesn't change. Just the role.”
“As for me, I'll be joining Meta to lead WhatsApp globally. Meta comes in as a minority investor in CRED. No access to member data. While it's come very far, the delta between WhatsApp today and its full potential is massive. I look forward to working with Mark, Chris, and the leadership across Meta for the next step in WhatsApp's journey,” he continued.
Meta buys 20% CRED stake:
Bloomberg reported that Meta has invested $900 million into Indian fintech startup CRED founded by WhatsApp's new head.
As per the press release, Meta will become the owner of around a 20% stake in the company that is now valued at $4.5 billion post-money.
Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a post shared with Bloomberg, “Kunal built Cred into one of India’s most important technology companies, and he brings the kind of builder mentality and global perspective that will serve him well in running the world’s biggest massaging app.”
Shah’s appointment and investment in CRED will open a new chapter for the world’s largest messaging platform that has surpassed 3 billion monthly users in 2025.
It is worth noting that the appointment of Sha has come at a time when WhatsApp is trying to build new ways to make money, including advertising and paid subscriptions. So, now he will lead that work and will also be in charge of integrating AI bots in the app.