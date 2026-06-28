Everything to know about iOS 27 new features: Check release timeline

Apple announces the latest variant of iOS every year at its highly-anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), and while significant updaters primarily focus on the cutting-edge features, iOS 27 takes a completely different but exhilarating approach, capturing tremendous attention.
Following the release of iOS 26 and its Liquid Glass interface, the Cupertino-based tech giant is now transitioning its focus towards stability, speed, and enhanced user experience.
Here are five of the most exciting features in iOS 27 that offer a smoother and streamlined experience.
A smarter and robust Siri AI
A feature that stands out in the recently announced iOS 27 is the launch of eagerly-awaited upgraded Siri, which has previously faced several setbacks.
The company has now integrated a range of advanced features, making it faster, more intelligent, and better integrated with Apple's ecosystem.
With the new update, Siri is now able to easily comprehend more complex requests and provide responses using information from apps such as Calendar, Notes, and Reminders.
Siri can now answer depending on the user's personal information, and it will search across supported apps to provide accurate answers.
The assistant also responds much more quickly, even on older devices like the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Faster performance and better stability
One of the major complaints regarding iOS 26 was its sluggish performance, particularly after the launch of the visually demanding Liquid Glass design. iOS 27 addresses these issues with more than 40 performance improvements.
The latest AirDrop is now claimed to transfer up to 80% faster, while different apps such as Photos and Safari load much quicker.
Enhanced child safety features
In terms of privacy, Apple continues to strengthen its reputation for protecting user privacy. In iOS 27, the company has now allowed parents to receive more tools to manage their children's digital experience.
A new "Ask to Browse" feature requires parental approval before children can access unfamiliar websites.
With the new Time Allowances feature, parents can now set screen-time limits across all apps or customize restrictions for categories such as games, social media, and entertainment.
Greater control over Liquid Glass design
The Liquid Glass interface divided opinions when it debuted in iOS 26. While many users appreciated its futuristic appearance, others discovered the transparency distracting and difficult to read.
With iOS 27, Apple has now offered users much greater control over the design. A new system-wide slider allows users to adjust the intensity of the transparency effect.
Powerful everyday enhancements
Apart from its major features, Apple iOS 27 also brings a range of upgrades that improve daily use. Siri has now introduced its dedicated app where users are now able to revisit past AI-powered conversations.
The Messages app intelligently suggests actions, such as creating reminders directly from incoming messages.
Moreover, Apple has launched multiple AI-centric photo-editing features. Extend enables users to diversify an image beyond its original boundaries, while Reframe adjusts the perspective of a photo using generative AI. The existing Clean Up feature now includes a High Quality mode for better image editing results.
Conclusion
Apple’s new iOS 27 is considered to be the most polished software updates in recent years. By prioritizing performance, AI enhancements, stability, privacy, and thoughtful refinements.
Apple offers the latest operating system that feels faster, smarter, and more reliable.
For iPhone users, especially those frustrated with iOS 26, iOS 27 is said to be the best upgrade, which will never fail to captivate users.
iOS 27 release date
Apple iOS 27 is expected to release alongside the launch of flagship iPhone 18 series in September 2026; however, the launch timeline has yet to be officially confirmed by the company.