Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 31 minutes ago
Make us preferred on Google
Sci-Tech

Everything to know about iOS 27 new features: Check release timeline

Apple iOS 27 is expected to release alongside the launch of flagship iPhone 18 series soon

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 31 minutes ago
Everything to know about iOS 27 new features: Check release timeline
Everything to know about iOS 27 new features: Check release timeline

Apple announces the latest variant of iOS every year at its highly-anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), and while significant updaters primarily focus on the cutting-edge features, iOS 27 takes a completely different but exhilarating approach, capturing tremendous attention.

Following the release of iOS 26 and its Liquid Glass interface, the Cupertino-based tech giant is now transitioning its focus towards stability, speed, and enhanced user experience.

Here are five of the most exciting features in iOS 27 that offer a smoother and streamlined experience.

A smarter and robust Siri AI

A feature that stands out in the recently announced iOS 27 is the launch of eagerly-awaited upgraded Siri, which has previously faced several setbacks.

The company has now integrated a range of advanced features, making it faster, more intelligent, and better integrated with Apple's ecosystem.

With the new update, Siri is now able to easily comprehend more complex requests and provide responses using information from apps such as Calendar, Notes, and Reminders.

Siri can now answer depending on the user's personal information, and it will search across supported apps to provide accurate answers.

The assistant also responds much more quickly, even on older devices like the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Faster performance and better stability

One of the major complaints regarding iOS 26 was its sluggish performance, particularly after the launch of the visually demanding Liquid Glass design. iOS 27 addresses these issues with more than 40 performance improvements.

The latest AirDrop is now claimed to transfer up to 80% faster, while different apps such as Photos and Safari load much quicker.

Enhanced child safety features

In terms of privacy, Apple continues to strengthen its reputation for protecting user privacy. In iOS 27, the company has now allowed parents to receive more tools to manage their children's digital experience.

A new "Ask to Browse" feature requires parental approval before children can access unfamiliar websites.

With the new Time Allowances feature, parents can now set screen-time limits across all apps or customize restrictions for categories such as games, social media, and entertainment.

Greater control over Liquid Glass design

The Liquid Glass interface divided opinions when it debuted in iOS 26. While many users appreciated its futuristic appearance, others discovered the transparency distracting and difficult to read.

With iOS 27, Apple has now offered users much greater control over the design. A new system-wide slider allows users to adjust the intensity of the transparency effect.

Everything to know about iOS 27 new features: Check release timeline

Powerful everyday enhancements

Apart from its major features, Apple iOS 27 also brings a range of upgrades that improve daily use. Siri has now introduced its dedicated app where users are now able to revisit past AI-powered conversations.

The Messages app intelligently suggests actions, such as creating reminders directly from incoming messages.

Moreover, Apple has launched multiple AI-centric photo-editing features. Extend enables users to diversify an image beyond its original boundaries, while Reframe adjusts the perspective of a photo using generative AI. The existing Clean Up feature now includes a High Quality mode for better image editing results.

Conclusion

Apple’s new iOS 27 is considered to be the most polished software updates in recent years. By prioritizing performance, AI enhancements, stability, privacy, and thoughtful refinements.

Apple offers the latest operating system that feels faster, smarter, and more reliable.

For iPhone users, especially those frustrated with iOS 26, iOS 27 is said to be the best upgrade, which will never fail to captivate users.

iOS 27 release date

Apple iOS 27 is expected to release alongside the launch of flagship iPhone 18 series in September 2026; however, the launch timeline has yet to be officially confirmed by the company.

Elon Musk makes major Grok 4.5 announcement on 55th birthday
Elon Musk makes major Grok 4.5 announcement on 55th birthday
Australia doubles under-16 ban fines: ‘Too many children on social media’
Australia doubles under-16 ban fines: ‘Too many children on social media’
Trump clears Anthropic for limited Mythos AI release for select agencies
Trump clears Anthropic for limited Mythos AI release for select agencies
OpenAI faces White House pressure to limit new model rollout
OpenAI faces White House pressure to limit new model rollout
Apple confirms iPad, Macbook price hikes: How AI boom led to soaring prices
Apple confirms iPad, Macbook price hikes: How AI boom led to soaring prices
Micron surpasses Meta, Tesla as AI infrastructure demand soars
Micron surpasses Meta, Tesla as AI infrastructure demand soars
How Elon Musk lost world’s first trillionaire status in 12 days?
How Elon Musk lost world’s first trillionaire status in 12 days?
Anthropic accuses Chinese Alibaba of stealing AI resources using fake accounts
Anthropic accuses Chinese Alibaba of stealing AI resources using fake accounts
YouTube reaches settlement in landmark social media addiction case with teen
YouTube reaches settlement in landmark social media addiction case with teen
Meta undercuts Ray-Ban with $299 AI glasses, teams with Kylie Jenner
Meta undercuts Ray-Ban with $299 AI glasses, teams with Kylie Jenner
Oracle cuts 21000 jobs amid AI shift across tech giants: What it means
Oracle cuts 21000 jobs amid AI shift across tech giants: What it means
Who is Kunal Shah? WhatsApp's new CEO after Will Cathcart resigns
Who is Kunal Shah? WhatsApp's new CEO after Will Cathcart resigns

Popular News

Everything to know about iOS 27 new features: Check release timeline

Everything to know about iOS 27 new features: Check release timeline
31 minutes ago
Anderson Cooper speaks out as Bari Weiss circles CNN amid Merger

Anderson Cooper speaks out as Bari Weiss circles CNN amid Merger
4 hours ago
‘Kala Hiran’ makers hit with major blow amid escalating court fight with Salman Khan

‘Kala Hiran’ makers hit with major blow amid escalating court fight with Salman Khan
4 hours ago