Meta undercuts Ray-Ban with $299 AI glasses, teams with Kylie Jenner

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta has launched its own and cheaper AI glasses as it expands its wearables line.
According to CNN, Meta, on Tuesday, June 23, unveiled its new, designed in-house line of AI (artificial intelligence) glasses, including the Kylie Jenner Starfire edition.
The major change that users notice in new AI glasses was the price tag that was less than Meta’s entry-level second-generation Ray-Ban glasses.
The Meta Glasses feature a new design that is made in partnership with Ray-Ban's parent company, EssilorLuxottica, but carry no Ray-Ban or Oakley branding.
New Meta Glasses price:
The new Meta Glasses start at $299, making them far more affordable than the $800 Ray-Ban Display glasses launched last year.
Andrew Bosworth, Meta’s chief technology officer, said during a press event on Monday, “You really want to be able to be in many places in the market, so reaching people isn’t just about even design and style, it’s also about the price point.”
Alex Himel, Meta’s vice president of wearables asserted, “We just feel like we need to have a pair of glasses at a lower price point, and we were trying to figure out what could work there. [EssilorLuxottica] does have glasses at brands that are at lower price points, but they’re not really that well known, so there wasn’t an obvious fit there.”What are three frame styles of Meta Glasses?
Meta, in a blog post, said that they are launching three frame styles of Meta Glasses that offer distinct silhouettes that suit different faces, moods, and occasions. These three frames are:
Meta Adventurer: A clean rectangle shape for a timeless, versatile look. Available in Standard and Large.
Meta Fury: A bold frame that makes a bold statement.
Meta Glasses by Kylie: A unique slim oval frame designed in collaboration with Kylie Jenner and inspired by her personal style.
Meta collabs with Kylie Jenner for AI Glasses:
Meta has collaborated with socialite and reality TV star Kylie Jenner in designing one of its three new AI glasses.
Zuckerberg, while sharing the details about Meta Glasses and their design on social media, said, “One that I am very excited about is we partnered with Kylie to design these Kylie glasses. You have a bunch of touches that Kylie put into them for herself.”
“She is such a fashion icon that it was just really fun getting a chance to work with her on this. She really wanted this gem to be embedded in the glasses. I think it’s a really nice touch. They feel great, they look really good, and I think that people are going to like them,” the Facebook and Instagram owner added.
Meta Glasses features:
From building in three-way adjustable nose pads to the latest Meta AI technology, Meta has added some details that will make users feel like it is a personalized fit for them, the company said in a blog post.
Meta Glasses will feature the following:
Meta AI at your fingertips: A dedicated action button allow people quickly invoke Meta AI or customize it to launch your favorite feature.
Crystal-clear audio: Open-ear speakers deliver pristine audio quality without blocking ears, so the consumer can enjoy phone calls, music, podcasts, and audiobooks while staying present and aware of your surroundings.
Advanced multi-mic array: Advanced wind noise reduction means calls, messaging, and voice control are always crisp and sharp.
Capture and share: Take photos and videos hands-free to stay present in the moment.
Privacy: Meta Glasses have clear, easy settings that help you control what you choose to share with others, as well as built-in safeguards to respect the privacy of people around you.
Power through your day: Over 8 hours of battery can be used from morning to night.
On-the-go charging case: Foldable, portable, and powerful, providing up to 40 hours of additional battery life.
Smart glasses, especially Meta’s, are gaining traction: the IDC reports that shipments of smart glasses surged by 167% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025.
It is worth noting that Meta dominates the space with 69.2% of the market, the firm found.