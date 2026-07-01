Taylor Swift's net worth hits new high amid Travis Kelce wedding secrecy drama 

Travis Kelce has brought charm and luck to her popstar partner, Taylor Swift's net worth.
The couple, who have been dodging media and fans due to their high-profile wedding, are preparing to walk down the aisle but with extreme secrecy.
Amidst the chaos of their New York City marriage, Forbes magazine has revealed how Swift has witnessed an unimaginable surge in her wealth after meeting Kelce, who is a well-known footballer.
According to the latest findings of the outlet, the Life of a Showgirl was reaching new heights, but her fiancé has boosted her fortune.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's net worth
The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end first tried and failed to slip his phone number to the world's most famous pop star at her concert at Arrowhead Stadium.
However, his determination to get his crush led him to 2023, which was the year for the two to meet.
The same year, the superstar was monumental in various ways, including her meeting with Kelce and her headline-grabbing Eras Tour.
Forbes Billionaire
In October 2023, the Lover hitmaker shattered records with her headlining tour, which also officially made her a Forbes billionaire.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding chaos
However, two years later, the 14-time Grammy-winning musician has become the center of attraction due to her lavish wedding with Kelce, likely to take place at Madison Square Garden in July.
Taylor Swift's net worth is also becoming a subject of online chatter as she officially enters her wedding weekend with an estimated net worth north of $2.1 billion, per Forbes' latest count.
'Ridiculous' wedding secrecy
However, her wedding has also reportedly gotten "ridiculous" after the Swifts and Kelce took strict action against one of the staffer for allegedly leaking the information regarding her fairytale decoration inside their wedding venue.
The couple, who are unable to trust their guests and have been delaying the wedding date and venue, have made their guests sign ironclad NDAs.
What is ironclad NDA?
For those unaware, an ironclad NDA is a non-disclosure agreement designed to be legally foolproof. It is an expression meaning an agreement is exceptionally strict, airtight, and enforceable.
They also fired a worker for attempting to take a photo of the decor (a large fairy-tale castle) that's under construction at Madison Square Garden.
But the idea of the world's biggest music star having a top-secret wedding with more than 1,000 guests at a sports arena in the biggest city in the country is inherently absurd.
Reportedly, more than 1000 guests are invited to the wedding; a tipster revealed that the guests are “frustrated” due to the extreme secrecy.
"Taylor and Travis are taking the secrecy too far. Everyone understands wanting privacy, but at some point it starts feeling like they don't trust the very people they’re inviting," the source told.
Madison Square Garden and fairy tale theme
According to Page Six, their marriage will last over 10 straight hours at Madison Square Garden, as the guests are prepared for a rehearsal dinner with 100 guests at the arena’s Infosys Theatre from 6:00 to 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday night, just a day before their high-profile wedding on Friday.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26th, 2025, sharing photos of the proposal on their Instagram accounts.
"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the pop star captioned at the time.