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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated yesterday
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Mitch McConnell health update after senator found ‘unconscious’ at home

Mitch McConnell was hospitalized in June following 'cardiac arrest' at home, EMS recording reveals.

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated yesterday
Mitch McConnell health update after senator found ‘unconscious’ at home
Mitch McConnell health update after senator found ‘unconscious’ at home

Senator Mitch McConnell was hospitalized with a health scare last month after he was found “unconscious” at his home.

According to The Independent, reports on Wednesday, July first, revealed that the US senator collapsed at his Washington, D.C. home after suffering a heart attack.

Citing the Fire and EMS Department dispatch call, the New York Post said that the Kentucky Republican received emergency treatment, including CPR, for “cardiac arrest” on June 14.

As per the call records, an ambulance and advanced life support trained crew were sent to the 84-year-old’s home shortly before 9 am.

Mitch McConnell health update

McConnell's spokesperson on the day of the incident, June 14, without revealing details, stated that the senator “was admitted to the hospital this morning” and was “receiving excellent care.”

The next day, spokesman David Popp said, “Senator McConnell is still working closely with staff on Senate business and Kentucky matters as he continues his recovery. However, he will not be voting this week."

Mitch McConnell health update after senator found ‘unconscious’ at home

The Kentucky senator since 1985 has suffered from several health issues in the recent years. One of the falls gave him a concussion and a cracked rib.

In 2019, he fractured a shoulder when he fell at home.

He was also hospitalized in February with flu-like symptoms. Lately, people have seen him at the Capitol using a wheelchair.

McConnell froze during the press conference

A former GOP also had episodes of freezing while speaking in public. These events were often linked by his office and the attending physician of Congress to dehydration and his recovery from a severe fall earlier in 2023, where he suffered a concussion.

During a press conference at Capitol Hill in July 2023, he went silent for 19 seconds before he was taken away from the cameras.

However, he returned to the new conference and told reporters, “I am fine.”

His spokesperson at that time said, “Leader McConnell felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today.”

An aide said McConnell "feels fine" but will consult a doctor before his next event as "a prudential measure."

In October 2025, he tripped and fell while being questioned by an activist in his latest public falls and freezing episodes in recent years.

McConnell “sounded good” after hospitalization

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, has said that McConnell "sounded good" and "wants to be back" when they spoke the day after McConnell was hospitalized following cardiac arrest.

"He is clearly dialed in to what's going on. He's following along with stuff we are doing this week up here. Very much so," Thune said June 15.

Who is McConnell?

McConnell, who led the Senate for a record 18 years and nicknamed himself the Grim Reaper for killing legislation passed by House Democrats.

McConnell, who was first elected in 1984, was the Senate Republican leader from 2007 to 2025, making him the chamber’s longest-serving party leader.

He announced last year that he would not seek re-election.

The seven-term senator is set to retire in January, with Rep. Andy Barr, and Democratic former state Rep. Charles Booker vying to replace him.



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