Newborn found dead at Electric Forest 2026: Investigation underway

The Electric Forest music festival, a prominent four-day electronic music gathering, has been deeply shaken by a tragic discovery. Michigan State Police are actively investigating the death of a newborn baby found on the festival grounds this past weekend.
The discovery
The incident occurred on Sunday, June 28, 2026, the final day of the event held at the Double JJ Resort in Rothbury.
According to authorities, the body of a “neonate” – a newborn infant four weeks old or younger – was discovered inside a portable toilet located within the festival’s camping area.
The grim find was made by an employee of a sanitation company while they were performing routine maintenance early that morning.
Current status of the investigation
Michigan State Police have launched an exhaustive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. As of Tuesday, officials had not yet classified the case as a homicide and the identity of the infant remains unknown.
Authorities have not disclosed the baby’s gender or whether they have identified a parent or guardian connected to the child. An autopsy was completed on Monday and investigators are waiting to review the results before providing further updates.
In a formal statement, the Michigan State Police urged anyone with relevant information to come forward, stating:
“If you were in the area and observed anything unusual, or if you have information that you believe may be relevant, we encourage you to come forward.”
Furthermore, officials have specifically requested that the public “avoid speculation on social media out of respect for the investigation and those affected.”
Organizers’ response and community impact
The organizers of Electric Forest, who run the massive annual event that attracts tens of thousands of attendees, expressed their profound sorrow in a message posted to the festival’s community.
They emphasized that they are cooperating fully with law enforcement to assist in the ongoing inquiry.
“Forest Family, it causes us so much pain to have to share this difficult news with you,” the organizers wrote in their public statement.
“Michigan state police continue to investigate this tragic event; if you can assist in any way. HQ is heartbroken and knows that our Forest Family is as well.”
Context of the event
The festival which began on Thursday typically operates as a vibrant fusion of music, immersive art and camping.
While the event is marketed as all-ages, this tragedy cast a somber shadow over the conclusion of the 2026 gathering, which also faced separate challenges from severe weather on its final night.
Moving forward
Authorities have confirmed that there is currently no known threat to the public and the investigation remains very much active.
As police work to piece together the events of the weekend, the primary focus remains on seeking answers regarding the infant and providing clarity to a shocked community.
Anyone with potential information is encouraged to contact the Michigan State Police via their online tip portal.