Kate Middleton makes emotional plea to Prince William for Harry ahead of his UK arrival

Princess Kate is reportedly taking a measured approach to Prince Harry's upcoming trip to the UK.
As per US Weekly, a source shared that the Princess of Wales has reportedly been encouraging Prince William to reunite with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children during the family's UK visit later this month.
“At this time, William is not planning to be there, but things could change,” sources told on Wednesday.
“Kate has been trying to convince William to meet with Harry, Meghan and the kids,” the insider continued, adding that the Princess of Wales is also “interested in seeing the kids.”
Because opportunities to spend time with Archie and Lilibet have been so rare, their planned visit reportedly caught the family off guard.
“They are trying to make this work because the opportunities are so limited,” the source insisted.
It is reported that Middleton is also hopeful that William “will show up,” but “respects his decision” either way.
The insider added that the future King of Britain intends to reconnect with his younger brother on his own terms.
“This is not on William’s timeline, it’s on Harry’s,” they alleged.
The source mentioned, “They also weren’t expecting Harry to come to the UK with Meghan and the kids, so he’s been hesitant. If he is not ready yet, a reunion won’t happen.”
King Chalres and Queen Camilla’s hope to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Despite the ongoing tensions, King Charles reportedly hopes to meet Harry, and Markle with sources saying he is taking a “realistic” view of any possible reconciliation.
“[Queen] Camilla has been very supportive of the efforts to improve the relationship,” the source shared.
The tipster noted, “There is definitely excitement, and Charles is also optimistic about this. He’s hoping it’s the first step toward repairing the relationship between Harry and William, as well.”
They mentioned “These opportunities to see Archie and Lilibet haven’t happened before, so when they found out they were coming, it was a shock. They are trying to make this work because the opportunities are so limited.”
Princess Kate and Prince Harry’s bond
Princess Kate and Prince Harry's once-close relationship has become distant amid the ongoing rift between Harry and Prince William, particularly after Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties and publicly discussed the family tensions.
According to royal sources and biographers, Harry's remarks about King Charles' mortality after his cancer diagnosis marked a turning point for Kate.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first UK visit with kids after 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to bring Archie and Lilibet to England for the first time since 2022.
Harry last saw Prince William at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral that year, two years after he and Meghan stepped back from royal duties and moved to California.
They will be visiting the UK to promote the 2027 Invictus Games, which are set to be held in Birmingham next year.