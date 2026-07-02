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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated yesterday
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David Beckham praises ‘true leader’ Harry Kane after England win over Congo

Harry Kane’s late double strike sends England into the round of 16, set to face Mexico next

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated yesterday
David Beckham praises ‘true leader’ Harry Kane after England win over Congo
David Beckham praises ‘true leader’ Harry Kane after England win over Congo

David Beckham hailed Harry Kane’s phenomenal display of game during England vs. DR Congo knockout clash.

The English captain netted two late goals to send the national team into the round of 16, following a 2-1 victory at the Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday, July 1.

England’s fans started losing their hope after Brian Cipenga gave Congo a lead with an early goal in the 7th minute of the match. The situation got tense after the English side failed to net the ball even after seventy minutes into the match.

When disappointment started flashing on the England fans, Kane took the lead and scored a goal in the 75th minute of the match, making the knockout round clash interesting.

After 10 minutes the 32-year-old once again struck the ball and gave England a 2-1 lead and a place into the next round.


David Beckham hails Harry Kane

Following the match, former English professional footballer David Beckham applauded Kane for his performance and called him a “true leader.”

David Beckham praises ‘true leader’ Harry Kane after England win over Congo

Former England captain Sir David Beckham shared a photograph of Kane on his Instagram story, commenting, "Wow, we needed our captain tonight."

He also praised the team for being “absolutely brilliant” and described Kane as a “true leader.”

Beckham also shared a photograph of Kane and Bellingham celebrating with the caption “Brilliant performance from our captain.”

Kier Starmer, Ross Kemp praises Harry Kane

The outgoing UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also praised the English captain and shared his picture on X and wrote, “It might actually be coming home.”


The Bridge of Lies host Ross Kemp was also overwhelmed by England's thrilling victory as he shared his instant reaction on social media.

In a video shared on his Instagram story, the EastEnders star said, “This is my England,” pounding his chest as he chanted, “Harry Kane, Harry Kane, we love you, we love you.”

“Why does it have to be dentistry every time? Why do we have to do it like this? And now we have Mexico. You know what? If you can beat that kind of belief, then we are capable of winning the whole thing, but we need to sort our defense out a little bit. Come on, England," he added before ending the video with, “Harry Kane, we love you.”

Harry Kane reveals motivation behind heroic goals

After the England vs. DR Congo World Cup, Kane earned widespread praise, but the Bayern Munich striker revealed the “three” supporters who motivate him.

Taking to Instagram, Kane shared a picture of his three kids; his daughters are wearing his jersey number, 9, skirts, and his son is wearing number 9 shirt with "Daddy" written on it.

David Beckham praises ‘true leader’ Harry Kane after England win over Congo

Talking about the next clash with the co-host of the 2026 World Cup, he told media, “My understanding is we cannot adapt to the altitude. It’s a huge advantage Mexico has. There’s not enough time. We knew that before. It’s just a disadvantage with which we will have to deal.”

England vs Mexico

Mexico and England will face off in the World Cup round of 16 at Mexico City Stadium on Sunday, July 5, at 8 pm ET. Football fans can watch the match on FOX and FOX One.

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