Taylor Frankie Paul makes honest confession about her mental health journey 

Taylor Frankie Paul has opened up about her ongoing challenging mental health journey.
In her latest heart-to-heart confession, the popular reality television starlet has revealed how she made a self-care decision, which defines her courage and the real reason behind her stay at the rehabilitation centre.
Taking to her Instagram, Paul, 32, wrote over a video clip, in which she can be heard saying, "Yes, I sought help at a facility."
Honest confession of Taylor Frankie Paul
She continued, "I owe this to nobody, but I like to share my life from my mouth," as he told her viewers that she was not there to "clear up any rumours," but she wanted to be open about her mental health, as she always has been.
"I knew that I was in a spot to take a step back and be like, ‘OK, we need to reset, but facilities are not for just substance. There are a list of reasons why people go into that. Number one priority was just a reset for my mental health, and to get away, decompress, whether it’s one day, whether it’s seven, whether it’s 30. I willingly did that," Paul noted.
The infamous television actress, who appeared in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, recently completed a voluntary stay at a mental health facility on the advice of her doctors.
However, the treatment comes amid the fallout from a shelved season of The Bachelorette, ongoing custody battles, and highly publicised legal disputes involving her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.
Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen's dispute
For those unaware, Taylor Paul Frankie has been involved in a controversy earlier this year after a shocking video from 2023, showing the reality TV star physically assaulting and attacking Mortensen and throwing barstools, with one stool accidentally hitting her 5-year-old daughter.
Later, the case was heard in court, where the judge ruled the mom of three must seek a psychiatrist to get rid of her passive aggression towards her loved ones.
Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star and her ex-boyfriend share a highly volatile, dysfunctional co-parenting relationship that eventually devolved into intense legal and custody disputes over their young son, after their high-profile separation.