Matt Damon shares rare family moment at after-party as 'The Odyssey’ wins over critics   

In a celebratory moment, Matt Damon has taken his teenage daughters, Stella, 15, and Gia, 17, to The Odyssey's after-party in London.
The Good Will Hunting star – who is set to rule hearts with his power-packed performance in Christopher Nolan’s next film has marked the first celebration of his new endeavour beside his family.
Damon, 55, headed to Oswald's with his daughters to party with the star-studded cast.
He also attended the premiere with all four of his daughters; Alexia, 26; Isabella, 19; Gia, 17, and Stella, 15, and his glamorous wife Luciana, 49.
Star-studded London premiere
Apart from Damon and his women-dominated family, the actor was also accompanied by his dynamic co-stars, Zendaya and Tom Holland, who are seen leaving the event.
However, another leading castmate of the actor, Anne Hathaway, is in the headlines for showcasing her baby bump at the premiere of their upcoming film.
For those unaware, Matt Damon plays Odysseus, the Greek King of Ithaca, in the film directed by Christopher Nolan. The story follows his long and arduous journey home after the Trojan War to reunite with his wife and son.
The Odyssey earns critics' praise
After the special screening of an Oscar-nominated filmmaker’s movie, critics are pointing to Matt Damon's performance as the emotional anchor that transforms The Odyssey from a technical achievement into a compelling character drama.
Commentators describe the actor’s performance as commanding yet restrained, capturing both the physical endurance of the legendary king and the emotional burden of a man desperate to return home after the Trojan War.
Robert Pattinson, who is set to portray Antinous, the primary antagonist and the aggressive, leading suitor attempting to take over Odysseus’s throne, has also earned praise for stealing the spotlight with his aggressive side.
The film will globally premiere in theatres on July 17th, 2026.