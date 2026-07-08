OpenAI announces GPT-5.6 rollout after government-imposed delay

ChatGPT's parent company, OpenAI, has announced a new date for the GPT-5.6 launch after a government delay.
According to Reuters, OpenAI announced that it will publicly launch its most capable model on Thursday, July 9.
The launch was delayed last month at the Trump administration's request over national security concerns that powerful AI (artificial intelligence) tools could be used negatively.
This comes after the US government lifted restrictions on Anthropic’s new AI models, Fable and Mythos, last week. Three weeks ago, the company was forced to pause them over security risks.
The US increases security in advanced AI models
President Donald Trump has recently increased security on the advanced AI model releases to detect threats and potential risks that could allow military and intelligence in Russia, China, and other countries to misuse them.
Scrutiny over the AI models increased after Trump signed an executive order to establish a voluntary framework for AI developers to offer "covered frontier models" to the US government for up to 30 days before releasing them to trusted partners.
Anthropic has warned that it was "probably impossible" to make any AI model fully robust to jailbreaks and noted the potential for the development of a universal jailbreak that would be able to unblock "an entire class of harmful behaviors."
OpenAI’s GPT-5.6
OpenAI, without providing any details in a post on X, wrote, “GPT-5.6 Sol, along with Terra and Luna, will launch publicly this Thursday (July 9). We're expanding preview access globally now.”
The company's new offering, GPT-5.6, and other cutting-edge AI models, including Anthropic's Mythos series, have drawn concern over their supposedly unprecedented ability to identify software vulnerabilities, weaknesses in code that hackers can exploit, The Star reported.
The GPT-5.6 series comprises three new models: Sol, the company's new flagship and most advanced model; Terra, a mid-range, lower-cost model for everyday work; and Luna, a fast, low-cost option.