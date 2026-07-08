Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Princess Diana brother shares emotional post after Prince Harry’s legal defeat in UK

Prince Harry suffers defeat in his privacy invasion lawsuit against UK publisher

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Princess Diana brother shares emotional post after Prince Harry’s legal defeat in UK
Princess Diana brother shares emotional post after Prince Harry’s legal defeat in UK

Prince Harry kicked off his whirlwind UK trip with a kick in the teeth as his longstanding legal battle with UK tabloid concluded on a shocking note.

The Duke of Sussex touched down in the UK on Tuesday July 7, 2026, and just hours after landing in his home country, Harry headed to the High Court for the final hearing of his privacy invasion lawsuit against Daily Mail.

In the lawsuit – which he filed in 2022, King Charles’ younger son had accused the Associated Newspaper Limited of using unlawful methods for gathering his private information.

However, the claim made by Harry alongside six other high-profile figures, including Elton John, were dismissed by the High Court ruling that the plaintiffs were failed to provide enough evidence to support their allegations.


Just hours after the disappointing verdict, Harry’s late mom, Princess Diana’s brother Earl Charles Spencer shared a heart touching post – which may have served as a ray of sunshine during Harry’s difficult day.

Charles shared a never-before-seen childhood photo of him with sister Diana - featuring the sister-brother duo having whale of a time in a park.

"Summer moment, 60 years ago" read the caption alongside the photo featuring Diana hanging on a pipe next to Charles.

Princess Diana's unseen childhood photo makes fans emotional

Soon after the photo of the ninth Earl of the Spencer family with Diana was shared, fans flocked to the comment section to express their love and admiration for King Charles ex-wife.

One user commented, “Lovely photo!!! Princess Diana will always be remembered for her timeless fashion, kindness, and incredible humanitarian. Her legacy lives on”

Another noted, “Precious. I so wish she was still with us.”

“It surprises me how often I think about Diana, July and August always pull at my heart, I do have peace knowing she is with family and is happy” wrote a third.

A forth penned, “I see so much of Diana in her son Harry. She was taken from us far too soon. I think of her every day and still miss her”

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