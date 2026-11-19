Anthropic, the company behind AI chatbot Claude, has raised a record $81bn (£62.bn) in a stock market debut that will make it one of the most valuable companies in the world.
According to BBC, a surge of investor appetite to buy shares in the loss-making business meant more stock was sold than originally planned.
Anthropic's shares have been priced at $83, up from the proposed $70-$78 range.
Shares will begin trading later on Thursday, November 19, in New York, valuing the five-year-old firm at around $1.5 trillion.
The flotation is being seen as a crucial test for fast-growing AI sector. Anthropic is the first purely AI-focused firm to publicly sell its shares.
Vast amounts of money have been poured into AI infrastructure and the development of AI based tools. But questions are being raised over whether and when those investments will pay off.
The seven founders, who set up Anthropic up in 2021, will become multi-billionaires immediately.
The firm's $1.5tn valuation makes it more valuable than Walmart and Samsung and on almost on a par with Tesla and Meta.
But strong demand could push its share price, and overall valuation, higher, once shares are publicly traded.
Anthropic's revenues have ballooned in the last year, to $33bn in the nine months to September this year, as the market for its tools, designed to speed up processes including coding, writing and digesting information, has grown.
As per the company’s IPO document, the net losses have also increased, reaching $104bn for the same period.