Flu season has arrived weeks ahead of schedule across the United States, with cases and hospital visits climbing right before busy holiday travel.
According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the country has already seen an estimated 3.7 million flu illnesses, 50,000 hospitalizations and 2,800 deaths so far this season.
What is driving the early surge?
Health officials say the early wave is mainly driven by a mutated strain of Influenza A known as H1N1.
While doctors note that an early start does not automatically mean the season will be more severe overall, crowded airports and indoor family gatherings create the perfect environment for the virus to spread fast.
Adults over 65, young children and people with underlying health conditions face the highest risk of serious illness.
How to stay healthy during the holidays
Emergency medicine doctors urge Americans to get their updated flu shot immediately, as it remains the best defense against severe illness and hospital stays.
Wash your hands often, improve indoor airflow during parties and stay home if you feel unwell.
When to seek medical care
If you catch the flu, prescription antiviral medications work best when started within 48 hours of your first symptoms.
Go to the emergency room right away if you or a loved one experience trouble breathing, chest pain, severe weakness, dizziness, or a high fever that returns after getting better.