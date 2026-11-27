Samay Raina, the controversial comedian, has become the first YouTuber in the world to cross 1 million paid channel members.
The milestone came nearly a year after his show titled India's Got Latent, was embroiled in controversies, which prompted him to remove all its episode from YouTube in February 2025.
Google India officially acknowledged the milestone in a blog post, highlighting Samay's contribution to creator-led entertainment.
The comedian currently has 12.4 million YouTube subscribers.
"From host-level banter with Grandmasters to creating the phenomenon that is India’s Got Latent, Samay turned his YouTube channel into the ultimate virtual hangout for millions," the YouTube team stated.
Highlighting the growing trend of audiences financially supporting their favourite creators through channel memberships, Google noted, "In June 2026 alone, more than 1.2 million fans in India bought at least one channel membership on YouTube, driving a 25%+ year-over-year jump in membership revenue for Indian creators."
Samay Raina's scandal
The first season of the show generated multiple FIRs against the host and a number of panellists after jokes from an episode starring Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija failed to land well with the audience and the political circle of the country.
In 2026, Samay made his comeback with the stand-up special Still Alive, where he addressed the controversy and announced the return of India's Got Latent.
The second season premiered on YouTube and Netflix, featuring guests including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Huma Qureshi and Karan Aujla.