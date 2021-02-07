Tipu Sharifs stray dogs brutally killed in Karachi Web Desk | February 07, 2021 Tipu Sharif asked for justification for poisoning his stray dogs

Recently, Pakistani actor Syed Yorguc Tipu Sharif took to Instagram and shared two videos on story narrating how his stray dogs were brutally killed in Karachi by government officials.

Shedding tears, the television star questioned humanity. He also demanded an explanation and justice for killing his adopted dogs.

In the first video clip, Sharif can be seen crying while holding one of his stray dogs that was killed in Clifton block 5.

Tipu said: “She didn't say anything to anyone; she would only go to humans to love them. And she was killed by humans for wanting to love humans. Look at her mouth, you can tell she was poisoned to death.”

“The pain she must've gone through, what did she do to deserve this?” he questioned.

“She just came to eat and a human betrayed her. Her mouth is bubbling, so she must've died is extreme pain! It means her stomach must've burned!” he added.

The actor captioned the second video as “Great job #SindhGovernment. This is the task you’re best at. Dog culling is probably the only thing that’s done efficiently by the governing departments of Pakistan.#animalrights #pakistantoday #lastofhumanity #shameless”.

In the video, Sharif can be seen loading his dead stray dogs onto a vehicle. Even Ali Gul Pir and Mansha Pasha took to their social media platforms to condemn poisoning of stray dogs.



