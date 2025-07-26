Brooke Hogan’s husband reshares tribute to Hulk Hogan after his death

As Brooke Hogan mourns the death of her father, WWE's star Hulk Hogan, her husband, Steven Oleksy, expressed gratitude to those offering support.
Oleksy shared a tribute posted by a very close friend of Brooke's, Ashley Kora, honoring her dad.
Kora posted an Instagram story, writing that her "dear sweet friend" lost her father on Thursday, July 24, 2025.
Kora stated Brooke, who got separated from her father following his wedding to Sky Daily in 2023, Brooke "loved him deeply, was fiercely loyal and only ever wanted him to be peaceful, happy and surrounded by people who valued him for who he really was."
While resharing the story, Steven expressed gratitude over the post and said, “Thank you for the love and support for my beautiful wife. We are incredibly lucky to have you in our lives—not just during this challenging time, but always.”
After the tragic loss of her father's death, Brook switched her Instagram to private.
For those unaware, Hulk’s ex-wife, Linda, reportedly claimed that she had been separated from her daughter, Brooke, for several years.
She further revealed that after her daughter engaged in a conflict with Hulk, Brooke got separated from her as well; she neither invited her parents to her wedding nor informed them about the news of being blessed with twin children earlier this year.