Shehzad Roys new song features Indian pilot Abhinandan and PM Modi Web Desk | February 11, 2021 Shehzad Roy pokes fun at Indian PM and pilot Abhinandan in latest song 'Kon Kis Ka Aadmi Hai'

Shehzad Roy’s new song features Indian pilot Abhinandan and PM Modi

Popular Pakistani singer and social activist Shehzad Roy is well known for voicing his opinions and views through his music over the time.

The Laga Reh singer has recently released his latest song and this time, his song’s video features characters based on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

The song Kon Kis Ka Aadmi Hai highlights the assumptions and curiosity of people to know who is working for whom rather than seeking the truth.

It also features the Indian premier and his conspiracies and accuses him of spreading hate. While poking fun at India, Roy also reminds them of how Pakistan downed its plane and served pilot Abhinandan tea and biscuits.

Abhinandan was an Indian Air Force pilot whose plane was shot down by the Pakistan Air Force in February 2019. He was captured in Pakistan and later released as a goodwill gesture after being served with the memorable tea.

The song’s lyrics are penned by Nadeem Asad. The video also features Roy's son Sikandar Alam Roy on the drums.







