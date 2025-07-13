‘Love Island USA’ finale: Here's how to watch?

The Love Island USA Season 7 is set to end soon, following six weeks of drama, only one couple will be named the winner among the four couples who are left in the running for the $100,000 prize.
Season 7, which kicked off in June, has been considered the most controversial season. Two contestants, Yulissa Escobar and Cierra Ortega, were booted after past racist social media resurfaced.
From emotional moments, surprise dumplings to wild twists, the show is finally near the end. Views have witnessed it all this season, now they hold the reins.
The Love Island USA Season 7 is now down to the following final four couples competing for the grand prize:
Nic and Olandria
Bryan and Amaya
Pepe and Iris
Chris and Huda
Here’s how to watch The Love Island USA Season 7 finale?
The Love Island USA Season 7’s final episode will air on Peacock at 9 pm ET, but only subscribers will be able to stream it, as the site is currently not offering any free trial.
According to Peacock, up to 40% of viewers this season are shown, signalling its growing popularity, but also an exponential rise in cyberbullying.
Notably, producers have urged kindness towards the cast and host ahead of the finale.