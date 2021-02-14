Ertugrul actor Osman Soykut is all praises for PM Imran Khan Web Desk | February 14, 2021 Osman Soykut from 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' thanks PM Imran Khan for promoting teachings of Ibn-e-Arabi

Ertugrul actor Osman Soykut is all praises for PM Imran Khan

Turkish actor Osman Soykut aka Ibn-e-Arabi from Dirilis: Ertugrul took to Instagram and praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for promoting the teachings of Muhyiddin Ibn Arabi recently.

Soykut, who played the role of Ibn Arabi in the historical drama series, posted a screengrab of a video clip shared on PM Imran Khan’s official Instagram account.

The video’s caption read as, “For those interested in Sufism and the genius of Ibn-E-Arabi should take out time, sit alone and listen to this commentary by Filip Holm”.





In his post Osman thanked the Prime Minister and wrote, “Thank you, Imran Khan imrankhan.pti and dahlenbror for promoting the wonderful teachings of Muhyiddin Ibn Arabi”.

Previously, Soykut also praised Pakistani actor Feroze Khan for appreciating his role. He had stated, “Thank you Feroze Khan for sharing these golden words from the great master Ibn Arabi. I heard you have left the show business in order to serve Islam. I believe there are many different ways to serve the higher cause. Please let me know if there is anything I can do for you, or if you would like to work on some projects together."