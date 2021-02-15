Shahid Afridi celebrates as his youngest daughter Arwa turns 1 Web Desk | February 15, 2021 Shahid Afridi shares pictures from daughter Arwa's first birthday

Shahid Afridi’s youngest daughter Arwa turns 1, celebrates her birthday in red-themed bash

Pakistan cricket team’s former captain Shahid Afridi celebrated his youngest daughter Arwa’s first birthday on Sunday.

Last year, Afridi and his wife welcomed their fifth daughter and named the baby girl Arwa. His elder daughters are named Aqsa, Ansha, Ajwa and Asmara.

Celebrating his little one’s first birthday, Boom Boom Afridi took to his social media handle and shared a bunch of beautiful pictures of the event. He went on to express his gratitude for Arwa’s presence in his life and called it a blessing.

“Happy 1st Birthday to the youngest of my girls, Arwa. MashaAllah you’ve brought our family so much happiness in such a short time.”





He continued with, “I pray Allah SWT gives you & all our children the best of everything-love you to the moon & back.”

The party was organized with a red theme. From balloons to roses, little Arwa was also dressed in beautiful red frock. While dad Afridi opted for a black kurta for the evening.

The founder of the Shahid Afridi Foundation has never shied away from expressing his love for his daughters. Earlier, he shared glimpses of his daughter walking for first time all on her own. He was overjoyed to see Arwa taking her first baby steps.





He wrote on Instagram, “Overjoyed to see my little princess, she has started walking May Allah bless her always! An important day for me as I continue to receive love and recognition in the USA. Thank you all”